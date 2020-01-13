Chhapaak box office collection: Deepika Padukone starrer collects Rs 7 crore on Sunday

Deepika Padukone has created a legacy for herself when it comes to challenging performances and creating an impact at the same time. The actor's recently released, Chhapaak, where she is essaying the character of Malti, inspired by the life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor is one such case in context.

The film, a Meghna Gulzar directorial has witnessed a strong hold at the box office with Sunday collections at Rs. 7.35 crores. The film has won critical appreciation for its gripping storyline based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, played by Padukone. The movie opened at the box office and collected 4.77 crores on its opening day

The songs from the film and its gut-wrenching storyline are going to live long as it is a movement in itself for 'change'. From the theme song Chhapaak to Ab Ladna Hai and Muh Dikhai 2.0, all the campaigns surely are the retrospective mirrors that have been loved by everyone. The movie was declared tax free in two states even before it was released to the audience and recently, Rajasthan also declared Chhapaak as a tax free movie.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020 nationwide.

