Chhapaak new poster: Deepika Padukone shines once again as Malti

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak has created a lot of buzz amongst the audience and all for the right reasons. Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika Padukone has portrayed the role with utmost sincerity and realness. Now, the makers of Chhapaak have dropped a new poster from the film that shows Deepika, aka Malti, looking happy and dancing.

Deepika shared the poster on social media and wrote, "Malti. Unfettered. Uninhibited. Unputdownable. Ab voh khush hai toh hai! #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020!"

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, who has helmed critically acclaimed films like Raazi and Talvar in the past, Chhapaak wishes to create an impact in the society about acid attacks and their repercussions.

"I wanted to work in this film and produce this film because the more this story reaches people the more it is good for society, the country, and the world," Deepika told ANI in an interview. "It is important to deliver the message that Laxmi and other survivors are an inspiration to us. I wanted to make this film to show what these survivors had made out of their life after going through such incidents," she added.

