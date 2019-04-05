Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter with naxals

national

A commandment of the 211 Battalion who had been out for patrolling operations has reached the incident spot with a reinforcement party. Injured personnel are being evacuated from the area. More details of the incident are awaited.

Representational image

Chhattisgarh: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxals in forests in Saleghat area in Dhamtari on Friday. The forces inflicted heavy losses to Naxals.



A commandment of the 211 Battalion who had been out for patrolling operations has reached the incident spot with a reinforcement party. Injured personnel are being evacuated from the area. More details of the incident are awaited.

In a recent incident, four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said. Two other personnel were injured in the encounter, which took place in Kanker district, police said. In a related incident, BSF had nabbed a man under suspicious circumstances from Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever