Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh government has appointed Ashish Karma, son of late Congress leader Mahendra Karma, as Deputy Collector. The decision was taken in a Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence on Saturday.

Congress leader Mahendra Karma was assassinated by Naxalites on May 25, 2013, in an attack while returning from a "Parivartan Rally" meeting organised by his party in Sukma.

"One of the major decisions is that Cabinet has decided to appoint Ashish Karma who is the son of late Congress leader Mahendra Karma who was killed in a Naxal attack in Bastar, as Deputy Collector," said Ravindra Choubey, Chhattisgarh Minister.

He also said that another decision that Cabinet took was regarding giving chance to teachers recruited through placement agencies.

"It was also raised in the Assembly that placement agencies don't give full money to the teachers. The agreement of placement agencies will end in March after which the District Collector and District Education Officer will identify such teachers as the government has decided to give them second chance," said Choubey.

