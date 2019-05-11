Chhavi Mittal enters ten months of pregnancy; actress informs fans about her well-being

television

Chhavi Mittal is an actress-turned-blogger, and recently entered the tenth month of her pregnancy. Her Instagram account has become a manual guide for moms-to-be and for pregnant ladies

Chhavi Mittal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/chhavihussein

Chhavi Mittal is ten months pregnant; the actress also informed her fans about her well-being. Chhavi Mittal is an actress-turned-blogger, and recently entered the tenth month of her pregnancy. Her Instagram account has become a manual guide for moms-to-be and for pregnant ladies. The actress informed her fans about her well-being.

Chhavi Mittal, who recently entered the tenth month of pregnancy, got her fans and well-wishers worried about her health. She took to her Instagram account and informed them that she had visited her doctor the night before. "Final doctor visit today. Although me and the baby are perfectly fine even though I can't walk anymore and the baby is all cramped up, the doctor will check and decide whether we can still wait for natural labour or go ahead and induce. Last night was the first peaceful night I experienced in the last few weeks with the work and shifting and all. I'm free mentally, relaxed physically, and feel totally ready to welcome to LO whenever he/she comes. Hell, I even set up the pram and the cot yesterday! The nesting instinct though? That's here to stay for a long time I guess.. #waitingforlabour [sic]"

She also shared another post, where she wrote: "On the eve of my baby coming, there's a thought I'm getting. I didn't wear too many specifically maternity clothes, but out of the ones I did wear, there's this one dress that's been my favourite. And I would love it if one of you pregnant ladies wears it and feels as gorgeous as I did wearing it!"

Her next post was how healthy she is even in her 41st week. She wrote: "No, no signs of the hospital yet.. still standing on my own 2 feet.. still working more than ever to achieve my deadlines! I wanted to move into my new house before the LO arrives and really happy that I was successfully able to achieve that goal thanks to my superman husband @mohithussein who has run from pillar to post in achieving this. Apart from this there's also the schedules for SIT's YouTube and Facebook and Instagram that have to be finalised. And with us not being able to go to office due to the whole shifting and last minute finishing going on in the house and the preparations for the baby to arrive, (& me walking at a snail's pace), it's really difficult to co-ordinate at office. Add to that terrible network, and you have both your hands and your feet full! But, thankfully, I was able to achieve all these deadlines last night by 2am. Phew.... So, for all of you who feel I've gone to the hospital and hence no posts, sorry to disappoint you! But I promise to drop in a quick word when labour knocks at my door! Meanwhile, keep those prayers coming in! #41weekspregnant [sic]"

Chhavi Mittal married Mohit Hussein in 2005 and welcomed their first baby, Areeza on December 20, 2012. Chhavi is pregnant with her second child.

