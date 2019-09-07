Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant, Shraddha-starrer opens well at box office, earns Rs 7.32 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore has opened on a good note at the box office. The film made a decent business of Rs 7.32 crore, which is fairly well for this slice-of-film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The dose of friendship has been loved by the cinegoers.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also termed Chhichhore as a "delightful" watch. He said that the positive word of mouth has helped in the film's first-day earning. The trade pundit is sure that this would help in an increase in the footfalls. This is what he wrote: "#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri âÂ¹ 7.32 cr. #India biz."

#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows... Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise... Fri âÂ¹ 7.32 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2019

After MS.Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore is Sushant Singh Rajput's second-highest opener at the box-office. While the former Indian Cricket Team's captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic opened at Rs 21.30 crore, Chhichhore minted Rs 7.32 crore, followed by Kedarnath's first-day opening amount, that is, Rs 7.25 crore.

According to hearsays, Chhichhore received a standing ovation at one of the recent screenings. Talking about the film, it is an emotional rollercoaster ride and full of nostalgia.

Chhichhore is a complete package and manages to capture all spectrums of emotions, making it one of the most relatable movies ever. It is a period drama revolving around seven college friends, Sushant, Shraddha, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty, who reunite decades after their college lives end.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier helmed Dangal, Chhicchore released on September 6, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates