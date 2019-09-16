Chhichhore box office: Sushant-Shraddha's film races towards Rs 100 crore

Nitesh Tiwari's college buddy film has been doing quite well at the box office since its release on September 6. The Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer has minted a total of Rs 94.06 crore in the second weekend.

Chhichhore, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Aamir Khan's Dangal, has received rave reviews from the critics and the positive word of mouth has sure helped in increasing the business. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account. The film minted Rs 5.34 crore on Friday, Rs 9.42 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.47 crore on Sunday.

#Chhichhore refuses to slow down... Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 94.06 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

In the first week of its release, the college buddy film raked in Rs 68.34 crore, while in the second week it did a business of Rs 25.23 crores, taking its total collection to Rs 94.06. The film looks all set to enter the 100 crore club.

#Chhichhore biz at a glance...

Week 1: âÂ¹ 68.83 cr

Weekend 2: âÂ¹ 25.23 cr

Total: âÂ¹ 94.06 cr

â­Âï¸Â #Chhichhore has the potential to challenge *lifetime biz* of #MSDhoni: #TheUntoldStory [#SushantSinghRajput’s highest grossing film] in coming days.#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

In an interview with IANS, when director Nitesh Tiwari was asked if his latest film will be able to reach the Rs 100-crore mark at the box-office, he had said, "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

"All of us are feeling very happy with the kind of love the movie is receiving, and the way people are recommending it to friends and families. It's a very heartening scene. I don't think any creator can ask for more. I feel these guys (film's cast) have put in a lot of hard work and effort during the making the film. The way it has shaped up, I feel really happy for them," the filmmaker added.

In the movie, Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident. Chhichhore released worldwide on September 6, 2019.

