Sajid Nadiadwala signs Nitesh Tiwari for another film after Chhichhore

Nitesh Tiwari's college buddy film has been doing quite well at the box office since its release on September 6. The Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer has minted Rs 54.13 crores within five days thanks to good word of mouth reviews. 54.13 crores. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment along with Fox Star Studios.

According to the latest buzz, Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari are set to reunite again. News agency PTI quoted a statement from the producer's office which read: "Working with Nitesh once again is a treat. He is a very accomplished director and now once again we are ready to tell the audience a new story. We have a similar bonding point that we listen and then we decide. Let's see how things unfold in the future."

The producer said he is happy with the success of Chhichhore. "Nitesh and I had met long back even before 'Dangal' released to discuss if there's any story in the pipeline. That time 'Chhichhore' was just a one-liner and now its winning hearts all over. It's been a commendable journey for both of us," he added.

Chhichhore, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Aamir Khan's Dangal, has received rave reviews. In an earlier interview, the producer had recalled that it was just a one-line idea when shared by director Nitesh Tiwari. The first narration of the story was so intriguing that it immediately inspired him to make the movie. According to Sajid, Chhichhore is the finest film of the 34 years he has spent in the industry and a gift to his sons, Subhan and Sufyan.

The producer also opened up about his films setting new benchmarks for success at the box office. He says, "The basic instinct of the creative team at NGE has been instrumental in creating successful box office stories for our films. I feel that there is nothing like a finishing line in films, every time you feel that you're on a finishing line, it turns out to be a new starting line. You run and charge ahead only to find yourself starting all over again." In the near future, Sajid will present a slate of franchise films like Housefull 4, Baaghi 3, Kick 2 and Dishoom 2.

Coming back to Chhichhore, the film has a dash of all kind of emotions involved in the bond of friendship: love, anger, humour, sorrow and the makers of Chhichhore have done a commendable job in crafting these friendship bonds with perfection.

In the movie, Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident. Chhichhore released worlwide on September 6, 2019.

