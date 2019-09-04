Sajid Nadiadwala: Chhichhore is a gift to my sons, Subhan and Sufyan

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore has been the talk of the town. The makers have been sucessfull in creating great buzz amongst the audience thanks to quirky posters and peppy songs. The movie is said to be the college buddy film of the year and is an enthralling story about the current generation.

The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment along with Fox Star Studios. Sajid recalled that it was just a one line idea when shared by director Nitesh Tiwari. The first narration of the story was so intriguing that it immediately inspired him to make the movie. According to Sajid, Chhichhore is the finest film of the 34 years he has spent in the industry and a gift to his sons, Subhan and Sufyan.

Riding on the success of films like Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2 in 2018, the produced opened this year with Kalank along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions which tanked at the box office. It was followed by Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 which was a major box office success. Apart from Chhichore, the producer also has Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 in his kitty.

In a recent interview, the producer opened up about his films setting new benchmarks for success at the box office. He says, "The basic instinct of the creative team at NGE has been instrumental in creating successful box office stories for our films. I feel that there is nothing like a finishing line in films, every time you feel that you're on a finishing line, it turns out to be a new starting line. You run and charge ahead only to find yourself starting all over again." In the near future, Sajid will present a slate of franchise films like Housefull 4, Baaghi 3, Kick 2 and Dishoom 2.

Not just that, he is also looking forward to collaborations with acclaimed directors, too. He reveals, "We have some great stories in the pipeline this year, which are directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Farhad Samji and to up the entertainment we have Kabir Khan, Milan Luthria, Ahmed Khan & Saket Chaudhary".

Coming back to Chhichhore, the film has a dash of all kind of emotions involved in the bond of friendship: love, anger, humour, sorrow and the makers of Chhichhore have done a commendable job in crafting these friendship bonds with perfection.

In the movie, Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

