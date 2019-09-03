See Photos: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor had a gala time at the screening of Chhichhore

The star cast of Chhichhore at the special screening. All Pics/Yogen Shah

Chhichhore is said to be the college buddy film of the year and is an enthralling story about the current generation. The film is all set to hit theatres next week, September 6. Recently, the makers held a special screening which was graced by a number of Bollywood celebrities along with the cast Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor along with Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishety, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.



Chhichhore's producer Sajid Nadiadwala along with his wife Warda Nadiadwala with their two sons Subhan and Sufyan also graced the screening. Director Nitesh Tiwari and his director wife Ashwini Iyer Tiwari was also there. Varun Dhawan was also there at the screening. The whole cast cut the cake together and celebrated with whole crew.



In the movie, Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey, respectively.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Going by trailer, we can safely say that - Shraddha, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty are surely going to leave you impressed with their acting, dancing, and chemistry.

Last week, the makers released the second song of the movie titled Khairiyat. The soulful song is an ode to the refreshing chemistry and a bit of displeasure between the two lovers - Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song is composed by ace composer Pritam and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

