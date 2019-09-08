Chhichhore Day 2 Box Office: The college buddy film mints Rs 12.25 crore

Nitesh Tiwari's college buddy film has been doing quite well at the box office since its release on September 6. The Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer opened at Rs 7.32 crore on the first day, and on the second day, the film has raked in moolah in the double digits thanks to good word of mouth reviews.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the box office numbers. He tweeted:

#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes â¹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: â¹ 19.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2019

Chhichhore has collected Rs 12.25 crore on day 2, bringing the total to Rs 19.57 crore in two days. Taran Adarsh also shared a comparison between Sushant Singh Rajput's films and how they performed at the box office on day one.

Chhichhore is a college buddy film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie. The film follows the lives of the characters from their younger college days to middle-age.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has given audiences a glimpse into his own college days through the movie. He recalls that he was voted as the sportsman of the year and graduated with the Scroll of Honour. Nitesh Tiwari shares, "I was captain of my hostel's cricket team, and also played football, volleyball, hockey and running the 4x100 meters relay. I was an extra in the basketball team too."

