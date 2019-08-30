Chhichhore: Nitesh Tiwari recollects dunk fights during his hostel days

bollywood

Chhichhore is a buddy film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie.

Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore

Director Nitesh Tiwari has recreated a real-life incident from his hostel days in the upcoming Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore. He says, "It was a ritual to have a dunk fight among the hostelites.

A group would target one of the guys, wake him up from slumber in the middle of the night, and throw buckets of water at him. This would trigger a chain reaction and within minutes, all the students would be up and about. We would be running around the premises in our underwear soaked to the gills." Tiwari ensured that during the shoot, warm water was used so that no one took ill.

Chhichhore is a college buddy film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie. The film follows the lives of the characters from their younger college days to middle-age.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has been chronicling his own college days through the movie. He recalls that he was voted as the sportsman of the year and graduated with the Scroll of Honour. Nitesh Tiwari shares, "I was captain of my hostel's cricket team, and also played football, volleyball, hockey and running the 4x100 meters relay. I was an extra in the basketball team too."

A few days ago, Nitesh Tiwari even visited IIT-Bombay, his alma mater, and showcased the film's trailer there even before it was shown to the public. The trailer was played to a packed auditorium and students had to sit on the floor as there wasn't enough space for everybody.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios are coming back together for Chhichhore after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. The movie is set to release on September 6.

Also read: Director Nitesh Tiwari gives us insights on Chhichhore and his Alma Mater

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates