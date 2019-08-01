Chhichhore trailer was showcased at IIT-Bombay before anywhere else for this reason!

bollywood

Earlier this week, Nitesh Tiwari visited IIT-Bombay and showcased the trailer of the film before it was even officially launched for the world.

The Chhichhore team. Pic/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming romantic comedy Chhichhore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will follow the lives of a group of friends from when they were in college, and then to when they are older and greying.

Earlier this week, Nitesh Tiwari visited IIT-Bombay and showcased the trailer of the film before it was even officially launched for the world. And there's a reason for this. Nitesh is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay and wanted to treat the students with a special preview of his movie! The students loved the special treat that Nitesh Tiwari had for them and wanted to see it once more.

The trailer was played once again for an overcrowded auditorium where students could be seen sitting on the floor and even then there wasn't enough space for everybody. Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor along with Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, and Nalneesh Neel.

Talking about how he gets offered comedy roles after his successful stint as Choocha in Fukrey, Varun Sharma told mid-day, "I don't want to sound arrogant, but not many actors are fortunate to be remembered by the name of their characters. So, I will always be indebted to Choocha. Fukrey changed the game for me - earlier, my life was all about auditions, it [enabled me to graduate to] narrations. However, there is a conscious effort to do a different kind of work. I won't lie; most of the scripts that come my way are comedies, but I intend to take up diverse work."

Fox Star Studios presents a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

