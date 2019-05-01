Varun Sharma: Most scripts that come my way are comedies

bollywood

Varun Sharma on how he wants to break out of his Choocha mould with his upcoming campus drama, Chhichhore

Varun Sharma

His character from Fukrey (2013) has gained such a strong recall value that it's almost difficult to dissociate Varun Sharma from Choocha. While he is glad that the movie showcased his flair for comedy, the actor says that he is attempting to break away from the funny-guy image with his upcoming offerings.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but not many actors are fortunate to be remembered by the name of their characters. So, I will always be indebted to Choocha. Fukrey changed the game for me - earlier, my life was all about auditions, it [enabled me to graduate to] narrations. However, there is a conscious effort to do a different kind of work. I won't lie; most of the scripts that come my way are comedies, but I intend to take up diverse work."



Sharma with Chhichhore cast

The actor's line-up includes Arjun Patiala, Rooh Afza with Rajkummar Rao and a yet-untitled comedy with Sonakshi Sinha. However, it is the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Chhichhore that he holds close to heart. "Every day on the set was a learning experience. Even in the most casual chats, he would share so many insights, and they stay with you. Initially, I was scared because he has made Dangal (2016), which is inarguably one of the best films of Indian cinema. But as time progressed, work became fun."

