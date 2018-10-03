Funny man Varun Sharma wants to make you cry?

bollywood

Eager to explore genres, Varun Sharma says he won't be pigeon-holed as a comic actor

Given that he found fame for his rib-tickling act in Fukrey (2013), and sits before us to promote his upcoming laugh riot, FryDay, Varun Sharma knows he's being bracketed as an actor worthy of pulling off comedies only. Yet, unlike the young crop of artistes, that admittedly prefers being stereotyped, Sharma tells mid-day that he hopes to dabble in different genres. "Seven of 10 films that are offered to me are comedies, but I hope things change with time.

I will constantly attempt to explore different types of films," he says, quick to assert that the appreciation he has received from people for his comic outings is rewarding. "When I was an aspiring actor, I never thought I could do comedy. I spent five years in theatre playing serious roles. Fukrey was the first time I attempted the genre. I will not stop doing comedies, but I love doing different kinds of films."

He hopes his upcoming venture with Nitesh Tiwari turns out to be a game-changer, even though there's little he can divulge about his part. Meanwhile, Sharma awaits the release of FryDay, which sees him pair up with Govinda, for the first time. "Even today, sir does rehearsals [before shooting] and doesn't shy away from taking inputs from his co-actors."

