Anushka Sharma shared a handwritten note penned by their daughter Vamika for Virat Kohli on the occasion of Father's Day. The note beautifully describes the father-daughter bond

L-Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli; R- Vamika's letter for Virat

On the occasion of Father's Day today, actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a happy picture of her dad. She also shared an adorable letter that was handwritten by her four-year-old daughter Vamika Kohli. Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January 2021.

Vamika writes note for Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her father where he can be seen enjoying music through his headset. Looking at the background, it seems to be from a birthday party. The second picture is that of a letter written by Vamika to Virat. The letter beautifully captures the little one's love for her dad.

The note reads: He looks like my brother.

He is funny.

He tickles me.

I play make up with him

I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide)

Happy Father's Day"

Sharing the note, she captioned the post, "To the first man I ever loved—and the first man our daughter did …. Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere".

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, on January 11, 2021. In February 2024, they were blessed with a second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Recently, on King Kohli’s birthday, Anushka shared a picture of their baby boy in Virat’s arms for the first time.

When Anushka spoke about her parenting style

In an interview with Grazia India in 2021 Anushka Sharma was asked about Vamika's developing personality and her parenting style. “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody."

In another interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Anushka called Vamika the reason behind her laugh. "When my daughter tries to make me laugh. And when she sees that she has made me laugh, she repeats the action over and over, to make me laugh again. She's so young and tries so hard. And when I begin laughing, she enjoys it tremendously. This simple act really touches me," she said.