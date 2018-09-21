Varun Sharma's fan moment with Govinda

bollywood

Varun Sharma says dancing with actor Govinda was a dream come true moment for him

Varun Sharma and Govinda

Actor Varun Sharma says dancing with actor Govinda was a dream come true moment for him. He got to shake a leg with Govinda for a song "Chotey bade" from upcoming comedy movie "Fryday".

"Since I was a kid, I have always admired Govinda sir and it was nothing less than a dream come true for me to dance with him on-screen," Varun said in a statement to IANS.

"I danced to his songs and have always tried to replicate his steps and now coordinating with him and dancing with him feels amazing. Never did I think that he will become my Bade and me his Chote," he added. The song is penned by Anurag Bhomia and is sung by Mika Singh and Ankit Tiwari.

Presented by Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, produced by Sajid Qureshi and co-produced by PVR Pictures, "Fryday" is directed by Abhishek Dogra and will release on October 12.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever