Director Nitesh Tiwari gives us insights on Chhichhore and his Alma Mater

The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and centers around the two lives within a life-span that a group of friends goes through - the college life and the mid-life

File image of Nitesh Tiwari. Image sourced from PR

Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore is creating a lot of buzz and garnering a lot of praise for its characters and relatable storyline. The director revealed his own journey on the premises of India's premier institute

Voted as the sportsman of the year and graduated with the Scroll of Honour, a first after 17 years in '96, Nitesh Tiwari shares, "I was captain of my hostel's cricket team, and also played football, volleyball, hockey and running the 4x100 meters relay. I was an extra in the basketball team too,".

Chhichhore is a college buddy film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie.

Talking more about his college life Nitesh Tiwari adds, "I was never an intellectual and made the cut with a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck".

In reel life, the camaraderie continues even after the buddies pass out of college. It's the same for Nitesh too, who is in touch with many of his seniors, juniors, and batchmates.

A fortnight ago, director Nitesh Tiwari visited IIT-Bombay and showcased the trailer of the film before it was even officially launched for the world. Nitesh is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay and wanted to treat the students with a special preview of his movie! The students loved the special treat that Nitesh Tiwari had for them and wanted to see it once more.

The trailer was played once again for an overcrowded auditorium where students sat on the floor and even then there wasn't enough space for everybody.

The story of Chhichhore spans 25 years as Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's characters evolve from being college students to middle-aged people. Last week, the makers released the second song titled Woh Din. Woh Din is a slow subtle song that has a bitter-sweet theme to it and will take you back to the good old college days. From making friends to breakups, bunking classes and sneaking out to getting into fights. The song is a beautiful ode to memories that almost everyone out there can relate to.

Woh Din is the second song from Chhichhore after Fikar not which was widely appreciated by fans for its quirky and upbeat music. Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. After the tremendous success of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which has already crossed the mark of Rs 130 crore at the box office, Chhichhore is Sajid Nadiadwala's next.

The movie is set to release on September 6.

