Nitesh Tiwari shares a glimpse from his Chhichhore days

The director of the film, Nitesh Tiwari, has recently shared a sweet picture that shows him with his college friends on a Daman trip, and has called it his 'Chhichhore days'.

Nitesh Tiwari shared this photo

Looking back at his college days, Nitesh Tiwari took to social media and shared, "My #Chhichhore gang from college days! Can you spot me? #DamanTrip #StillFresh"

Nitesh Tiwari, popular for his film Dangal, which starred Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, has now presented the essence of friendship in the most beautiful way. The director couldn't help but get nostalgic about his trip with his friends and shared the lovely post on social media.

Dangal was a must-watch and a box office hit, and the audience couldn't stop showering praises on it. Nitesh Tiwari has a way of making films innovatively and the filmmaker now knows his audience well. The trailer of Chhichhore has been receiving thumbs-up from all quarters even before the film's release. Even Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff took to their social media and shared their excitement for the film.

Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and is based on the college days and later middle-aged life of these characters. The poster has already struck the right chord with the audience as it promises to take you down memory lane.

Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. After the tremendous success of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which has already crossed the mark of Rs 130 crore at the box office, Chhichhore is Sajid Nadiadwala's next.

