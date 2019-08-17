Chhichhore Fikar Not song: Sushant, Shraddha don two different looks from two different eras

bollywood

The peppy song titled Fikar Not showcases the lead actors donning two different looks from two different eras.

A still from the Fikar Not song. Pic: Youtube/@T-Series

After dropping the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore on Friendship Day, the makers have released the first song of the romantic comedy on Saturday. The peppy song titled Fikar Not showcases all the lead actors donning two different looks from two different eras.

The fun song has been composed by Pritam and sung in the voices of Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sreerama Chandra, and Antara Mitra.

Chhichhore is a college buddy film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie. Releasing the song on social media, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Chhichhore banne ka ek hi upaay - #FikarNot. Song out now!".

Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Sushant Singh Rajput shared, "Chhichhorapanti ka raaz hi hai #FikarNot". Varun Sharma also shared the song on his Instagram handle and said, "Sunlo ye gaana bohot kaam aayega!"

Chhichhore will clash with Saaho at the box office on August 30. Saaho, like Chhichhore, stars Shraddha Kapoor as its female lead. The clash happened because Saaho, which was originally supposed to release on August 15, was deferred to its current date because two other big films -- Batla House and Mission Mangal -- were slated to open on Independence Day.

