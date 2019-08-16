Chhichhore cast underwent behavioural workshop to play 50-year-olds on screen

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor undergo seven-day behavioural workshop to play 50-somethings convincingly in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore

The story of Chhichhore spans 25 years as Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's characters evolve from being college students to middle-aged people. Considering the key cast members — including Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin — are in their early 30s, director Nitesh Tiwari made them undergo behavioural workshop so that they were convincing as 50-year-olds on screen.

A source from the creative team reveals, "Before the film went on floors last October, the director and his core team of five assistants conducted workshops to help them understand the progression of their characters. He held three-hour-long sessions for a week with the cast where the focus was on their behavioural changes and body language. The physical aspect side, Nitesh sir also wanted them to understand the emotional graph of their respective characters and how that impacts their demeanour."



Explaining the process, Tiwari says, "It was important for each actor to age differently basis their psychological transformation. So, we sat down and wrote the journey of each character — what has he done in the last 25 years and how it has impacted him emotionally. For instance, Anni [Rajput's character] used to be inquisitive and a thinker in his college days. But the circumstances that he faced later on in life made him vulnerable and empathetic. Shraddha's character becomes more subdued, unlike the chirpy girl she was in college. So, we charted out character graphs and made my actors understand what stage of life they were at."

