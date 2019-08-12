Then and now! Chhichhore's brand new poster is intriguing

bollywood

After receiving a great response on the eccentric trailer of Chhichhore, the makers have released the latest poster of the film featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma in one frame

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Nalneesh Neel in Chhichhore poster/picture courtesy: Nadiadwala Grandson's Twitter account

It's going to be a busy year of Shraddha Kapoor, who has three films - Chhichhore, Saaho and Street Dancer 3D in her kitty. As she is juggling between the films and her schedule, is leaving no stone unturned to promote her films. In fact, she is often spotted travelling from city to city either for promotional events or for the film shoot.

Now, the makers have released a new poster which features the entire cast of Chhichhore in their young and the older avatar in one frame. Nadiadwala Grandson team also shared it on social media and shared the latest poster of the film. Here's what the tweet reads.

The film has a dash of all kind of emotions involved in the bond of friendship: love, anger, humour, sorrow and the makers of Chhichhore have done a commendable job in crafting these friendship bonds with perfection and, the witty, as well as humorous dialogues, have hit the right chords with the audience where everyone is eagerly waiting for the release!

The movie stars an ensemble cast of Sushant Singh Rajput as Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Varun Sharma as Sexa, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda, Prateik Babbar as Raggie.

Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Fox Star Studio presents A Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production, Chhichhore Directed by Nitesh Tiwari is all set to hit the theatres on 6th September 2019.

For the unversed, the director of the film, Nitesh Tiwari visited IIT-Bombay and showcased the trailer of the film Chhichhore before it was even officially launched for the audience. Nitesh, who is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay, wanted to treat the students with a special preview of his movie. The trailer was played once again for an overcrowded auditorium where students could be seen sitting on the floor and even then there wasn't enough space for everybody.

