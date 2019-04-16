Shraddha Kapoor reminisces about her Chhichhore days

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing a college girl in her upcoming film Chhichhore, remembered her Chhichhore days while shooting for a brand

Shraddha Kapoor

One of the most-loved actresses, Shraddha Kapoor, recently revisited Sophia College to shoot for a brand. The all-girls college in Mumbai is where she shot for the film Chhichhore. Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing a college girl in her upcoming film Chhichhore, reminisced about her Chhichhore days.

After wrapping up the shoot for Chhichhore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor visited Sophia College after a long time. Shraddha who shot most of the sequences in the college developed an attachment with the place.

The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another and slipping into diverse characters to ace her roles. Shraddha Kapoor is playing several diverse characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will portray the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his directorial venture Dangal, starring Aamir Khan. There's also Street Dancer 3D, which will showcase Shraddha in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

Also read: Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' still from a romantic track goes viral

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates