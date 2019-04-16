Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' still from a romantic track goes viral

regional-cinema

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas can't take their eyes off each other in the picture. Fans of the stars have been oohing and aahing about their amazing chemistry

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas

Though the makers are guarded about the project, a still from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho has surfaced online. The two can't take their eyes off each other in the picture. It is said to be from a romantic track in Sujeeth's multilingual. Fans of the stars have been oohing and aahing about their amazing chemistry.

Prabhas has already created an uproar across the nation with his high octane action sequences that were mounted on a huge scale in the two-part period drama, Baahubali. However, the actor's most expensive action sequence is not from the epic franchise but the upcoming action thriller Saaho.

Mounted on the shoulders of Prabhas, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of the year owing to the tremendous popularity of the actor as well as the huge scale of the film. The action thriller has a sequence which consists of fifty crew members from Hollywood to shoot one of the most expensive action sequences of India.

Saaho will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. The film also presents Shraddha Kapoor in an action-packed avatar doing some daredevil stunts.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, who enjoys pan India appeal, co-starring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

With music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, Saaho presents the director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and celebrated production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.

