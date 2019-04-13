Prabhas on his Bollywood debut: I feel people like to see me in action movies

regional-cinema

As Prabhas steps into the Hindi film industry with Saaho, the actor expresses his pleasure on choosing an action thriller for the same.

The Baahubali superstar Prabhas created an uproar across the nation with his high octane action sequences that were mounted on a huge scale in the two-part period drama. Now, the actor will be yet again seen in an action-packed avatar in Saaho, the glimpses of which have left the fans in a frenzy.

Expressing his thoughts on his Bollywood debut, Prabhas said, "Saaho is more of a screenplay based movie, Sujeeth and his team sat on the script for three years. After Baahubali it's an action thriller. I feel people like to see me in action movies, so after Baahubali, they may like it."

Known for his dedication, Prabhas had solely spared five years of his career for the Baahubali franchise and has left no stones unturned to now slip into his dashing avatar for Saaho.

The actor will be seen fighting rain, dust, car, and bike and is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his action sequences. The actor is making sure he is following a strict diet and tremendous workout routine to maintain a sleek look after his bulky avatar in Baahubali.

Saaho will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. The film also presents Shraddha Kapoor in an action-packed avatar doing some daredevil stunts.

Winning hearts of the audience across quarters with the humongous success of Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has generated immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller Saaho.

