Prabhas finally accedes to fans' demands, will soon join Instagram

regional-cinema

Baahubali star Prabhas is only on Facebook and his fans have been waiting for him to join Instagram

Prabhas

South superstar Prabhas, who is known to be extremely social media shy, has finally given in to a long-standing demand of his fans and will be soon joining Instagram.

Prabhas is currently present only on Facebook and has over 10 million fans on the platform. However, post the international success of Baahubali, fans across the world have been demanding to see more of him and get insights into his life.

Each mention of Prabhas on social media hits new milestones, including the recent release of the trailer for Saaho - his next film. #ShadesOfSaaho2 clocked over 15 Million views in just three days, indicating the level of anticipation for the movie. His fans have expressed immense curiosity about Prabhas' role in the new movie, where he will sport a completely new avatar and portrays a cop for the first time in his career.

Prabhas' fans had reserved social media handles in the past, in anticipation of him joining the platform. The 'reserved' handles on Instagram have nearly one lakh followers.

Talking about his upcoming film, Saaho, Prabhas is donning a suave avatar for his action thriller. Reminiscing the high octane stunts, Prabhas has fond memories of a Jetman sequence in the film.

Prabhas has been an action junkie and binges on Hollywood films like Terminator and Judgement Day which have inspired him. In an attempt to treat the Indian audience with world-class action, Prabhas has climbed mountains and crossed rivers as well apart from the cat and bike chases.

Saaho is a multilingual film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor alongside Prabhas.

Also Read: Not Baahubali, Saaho marks Prabhas' most expensive action sequence

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates