Chhichhore: This was Varun Sharma's title back in college!

Varun Sharma seems to be a head-turner with the latest teaser of his upcoming film Chhichhore, where he is seen portraying the king of college porn. Varun, who has basked in great response since the trailer was released, also had a confession to make when the porn king tag got attached.

A friend of Varun revealed, "Varun managed to be the blue-eyed boy of teachers covering the notorious acts that he would pull off during college days. But there was this one time when a friend of ours had a lot of explicit content and he named it Varun Sharma's folder circulating the same throughout college. We all had a laugh and that's when he got the title of king in college and all these memories take us back down memory lane."

On touching base with Varun, he stated, "It is so funny how life comes a full circle, now that in Chhichhore, my character demanded it and back then in college, I was made one."

