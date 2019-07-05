Varun Sharma's underwater images for Arjun Patiala cannot be missed

bollywood

Varun Sharma has three films in his kitty -- Chhichhore, Arjun Patiala and Rooh-Afza.

Varun Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/fukravarun

Varun Sharma is known to go all out for the preparation of a character and this time he has gone all the way 'down'! Our beloved 'Choocha' is currently busy promoting his upcoming films, Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhana which are releasing back to back. Varun is playing the role of Onida Singh in Arjun Patiala which is set to release on July 26, 2019.

Just a while back, Varun shared behind-the-scenes pictures on his Instagram page where he is has dived deep into water to play the 'Aatma' (spirit) from Arjun Patiala. Before we show you these interesting pictures.

Here are the pictures of Varun where he is posing underwater and shooting the scene and it looks no less than a stunt!

We wonder how long Varun might've held the breath underwater. This seriously looks difficult and judging by the pictures, we can say that he has done it with such ease! These BTS pictures and videos of 'Onida Singh' turn out to be really interesting and funny.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Varun was asked about people addressing as him 'Choocha' even now. To which, the actor said, "It's the film that I made my debut with. And so to be remembered by that character - what else can one even ask for? If I wish to breakout from that image- I wish, I pray and I really work hard towards one thing is that people really remember me by my characters in my upcoming films too."

The actor, who also featured in Dilwale as Varun Dhawan's best friend says that his aim is to perform greatly. The 29-year-old actor also has three films in his kitty -- Chhichhore, Arjun Patiala and Rooh-Afza.

