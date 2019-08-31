Chhichhore to be screened across 10 cities ahead of its release

bollywood

After Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore is all set to crack you up and equally take you back to college by making you nostalgic.

Chhichhore still. Pic courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account

Sajid Nadiadwala's Chhichhore is said to be the college buddy film of the year and is an enthralling story about the current generation. The film is all set to hit theatres next week, September 6. Ahead of its release, the makers of the film will be holding special screenings in 10 cities across India only for college students.

After Dangal, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore is all set to tickle your funny bone and take you back to college by making you nostalgic about the days gone by. The film will be previewed in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Indore, Ahmedabad, Patna and Mumbai. The story of Chhichhore revolves around six friends from college who meet each other several years after their college ends.

The story is a fictionalised drama inspired by the true-life events of the film's director Nitesh Tiwari and has countless references to his own college days hidden in the movie's characters. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prateik Babbar in lead roles.

The Chhichhore Dosti Special Trailer has already hit the right chord with the audience as it promises to take you down memory lane and experience friendships once again.

Chhichhore marks the coming together of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

