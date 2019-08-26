Chhichhore Woh Din song: Take a trip down the memory lane

music

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's song, Woh Din is a slow subtle song that has a bitter-sweet theme to it and will take you back to the good old college days

Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in a still from the song, Woh Din. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Take a trip down memory lane with the latest song from Chhichhore titled Woh Din! On Monday, the makers released this song and it will give you an adequate dose of nostalgia from college days.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's song, Woh Din is a slow subtle song that has a bitter-sweet theme to it and will take you back to the good old college days. The song strikes all the spectrums of the emotional rainbow that is college life. From making friends to breakups, bunking classes and sneaking out to getting into fights. The song is a beautiful ode to memories that almost everyone out there can relate to.

Watch the song here:

Woh Din is the second song from 'Chhichhore' after Fikar not which was widely appreciated by fans for its quirky and upbeat music. Chhichhore is a period drama from the point of view of six college friends who reunite after decades.

The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and centers around the two lives within a life-span that a group of friends goes through - the college life and the mid-life. The poster has already hit the right chord with the audience as it promises to take you down the memory lane and experience friendships once again!

The makers revealed its second-trailer a few days ago, and it reminds us of Delhi Belly and 3 Idiots. Comparisons may be odious, yet we can't help but notice the common connect. Looks like Aamir Khan's films have influenced Tiwari's slice-of-life drama, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Varun Sharma, which takes a look at hostel life.

The trailer shows students splashing water and bursting crackers outside each other's rooms; it highlights how students play pranks on each other.

Chhichhore marks the reunion of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after delivering Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2 together. Chhichhore is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the director of the blockbuster Dangal.

Also Read: Chhichhore Dosti Special Trailer: A whole lot of fun and Chhichhorapanti

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates