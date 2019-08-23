Chhichhore Dosti Special Trailer: A whole lot of fun and Chhichhorapanti

bollywood

Fans looking forward to Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore can rejoice as the Dosti special trailer of the film has been released!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in the Chhichhore trailer. Picture courtesy: YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore is creating a lot of buzz and garnering a lot of praise for its characters and relatable storyline. The first song from the film, Fikar not, is also being received with open arms by the audience. Now the makers of the film have released a Dosti special trailer of the film.

Check out the Dosti special trailer of Chhichhore here:

Recently, a fun banter took place on Twitter between Nitesh Tiwari and the rest of the cast of Chhichhore.

Varun Sharma, who's playing the role of 'Sexa' started the conversation, and he wrote, "Sab ke bunty so gaye kya? Ho Kidhar saalo! @niteshtiwari22 @ShraddhaKapoor @itsSSR @TahirRajBhasin @NaveenPolishety @tusharpandeyx".

The banter continued as Sushant Singh Rajput, Naveen Polishetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Nitesh Tiwari took a part in it and passed their most 'Chhichhore' comments. The crazy and funny Twitter conversation between the Chhichhores has got the audience even more excited about the film. The movie is sure to take you back and reminisce about your own college days.

Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film follows the characters across their college days, and later their middle-age. The poster has struck the right chord with the audience as it promises to take you down memory lane and remember all the fun you had with your friends in college.

Director Nitesh Tiwari also took to Twitter to indulge in the banter. He tweeted:

Aa jao mere ghar saalon! Bevda Daaru aur chakhna leke aa raha hai. #Chhichhore ka Chhichhora trailer saath mein dekhte hain. pic.twitter.com/itwM9t1rUh — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) August 22, 2019

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios have come together for the film after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. Chhichhore is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who also directed the blockbuster Dangal. After the massive success of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Chhichhore is Sajid Nadiadwala's next.

