Chidambaram spends night at CBI headquarter which he inaugurated in 2011
The Congress leader, who was as Union Home Minister during November 2008 to July 2012 in the UPA government, was one of the key guests at the inauguration event of CBI headquarters which was held on June 30, 2011
New Delhi: It was a moment of irony when senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had to spend Wednesday night at the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi's Lodhi Road area which he as then union home minister had participated in its inauguration in 2011
The Congress leader, who was as Union Home Minister during November 2008 to July 2012 in the UPA government, was one of the key guests at the inauguration event of CBI headquarters which was held on June 30, 2011, in the presence of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
In a dramatic turn of events, Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in INX Media case.
CBI, which issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram arrested him after he made an appearance at the Congress headquarters in Delhi to address the press. In the press conference, he rejected the charges against him and his son in the INX Media case and said 'lies' were being spread by 'pathological liars.'
On Wednesday, the former minister failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers. He will be produced before a CBI court at the Rouse Avenue on Thursday.
CBI sources said that Chidambaram was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by a competent court. The CBI and ED filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.
The CBI had on late Tuesday night put up a notice outside his residence in Jor Bagh to appear before them in two hours. It prompted his lawyer to request the investigation agency not to take any coercive action until the hearing of Chidambaram's plea in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The Congress leader's lawyers had moved the apex court against Tuesday's Delhi High Court order dismissing Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea regarding cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged INX Media scam.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who opposed the plea of Chidambaram said this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested in New Delhi by the CBI in connection with INX media case on Wednesday night. 73-year-old Chidambaram who made a surprise appearance at the Congress Headquarters was arrested by the CBI team soon after he reached his Jor Bagh residence
The CBI which was looking for 73-year old Chidambaram since Tuesday after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court managed to get a whiff of his location only when he appeared on camera at the Congress headquarters in the evening to make a press statement. The sleuths rushed to the party office, but by the time they reached, Chidambaram had already left for his residence 115-A in Jorbagh, a 10-minute distance from the party office, in a luxury sedan
Leaving no stones unturned to avoid an embarrassing situation of Tuesday when the agency failed to locate him at his bungalow, the CBI team made a strong presence today with about two dozens officers swarming the place. With a big media contingent beaming live images of the developments, the CBI team first knocked the gates to gain entry but finding no response, they nimbly scaled the nearly five-ft high walls to gain entry.
After completing arrest formalities, the CBI team had to wade through Congress supporters who had gathered outside raising slogans against the agency. Some supporters jumped on the white car in which Chidambaram was being taken to the agency headquarters
The agency had been seeking Chidambaram's "custodial interrogation" in the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the grant of foreign investment clearances to INX Media when he was the finance minister. They said Chidambaram was summoned last year for questioning in the case but he remained evasive in his responses. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant P Chidambaram any protection from arrest by rejecting his plea seeking anticipatory bail. Pic/PTI
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018. Pic/PTI
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency sleuths scaling walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality and Congress workers protesting outside them. All pictures/Pallav Paliwal
