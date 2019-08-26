Chidambaram's counsel moves Supreme Court for listing of plea challenging trial court's remand order

national

P Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court on Monday saying his plea challenging the trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody in the INX medica case has not been listed for hearing today despite the apex court's direction on August 23

Ex-finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C in white shirt with glasses) leaves a court in New Delhi on August 22, 2019. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: P Chidambaram, the Senior Congress leader moved the Supreme Court on Monday, stating his plea challenging the trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody in the INX media case has not been listed for hearing today despite the apex court's direction on August 23. According to news agency, PTI, Kapil Sibal, the Senior advocate appearing for the Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi and added that on Friday during the hearing, the court had stated that the plea challenging the remand order would be taken up for hearing today but it has not been listed for arguments.

Senior lawyer, Kapil Sibal today mentioned before Supreme Court that despite court's order, the petition challenging CBI's remand order of P Chidambaram in connection with INX-Media case hasn't been listed for hearing today. pic.twitter.com/Wi9v1ByztE — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Also Read: Supreme Court grants interim protection to P Chidambaram

The bench told the Senior advocate, Sibal that P Chidambaram's plea will be listed for hearing after the registry gets necessary orders from CJI Ranjan Gogoi. "The registry has some difficulty and we have to take orders from the Chief Justice," the bench informed Kapil Sibal. The Senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's order on August 28 dismissing his anticipatory bail in the INX media corruption and money laundering cases lodged by CBI and ED are listed for hearing in the apex court today.

Also Read: Congress and BJP caught in war of words after Chidambaram's arrest

The senior counsel, Salman Khurshid for former union minister P Chidambaram exuded confidence in the Supreme Court on Monday, which is slated to hear a batch of petitions filed by the latter in the corruption and money laundering cases related to alleged INX media scam. "The Supreme Court has been considerate and accommodating. They agreed to hear all our petitions, including the Special Leave Petition (SLP), filed against the remand order. Let's hope for the best," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates