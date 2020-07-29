Chief Justice SA Bobde: Won't let anyone cast aspersions on inquiry panel

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Supreme Court dismissed the pleas seeking removal of former high court judge Justice (retd) Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K L Gupta from the three-member inquiry commission set up to probe the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it would not allow the petitioners, who had referred to media interviews by Gupta for seeking his removal, to cast aspersions on the inquiry commission. The panel will also probe the killing of eight policemen allegedly by the Dubey gang and the subsequent encounter of the gangster and five of his purported associates.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, perused the media reports pertaining to interviews by Gupta and said the inquiry would not be vitiated as there are former judges of the apex court and the high court as part of the commission.

ED, I-T to probe aide

The UP government has handed over to the I-T Department and the ED a case related to alleged ill-gotten assets acquired by Jai Bajpai, an aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. According to a Home Department spokesperson, the case against Bajpai appeared to be prima facie true, hence, the government took the decision.

