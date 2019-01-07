Child mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district

national

A child was mauled to death by stray dogs in Chimyawali village on Sunday, amid the growing menace of wild canines in the region. Locals allege that there have been multiple attacks by dogs in the recent past, and urged authorities to relevant steps to curb the menace.

However, the police claimed that they have not received any complaint as yet and will investigate the matter once the same is brought to their notice. In November last year, at least 26 people were attacked by a stray dog in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, following which district administration officials were pressed into action to nab the stray dog.

"A large number of people were injured due to dog bites. The dog was captured and the situation is under control," said OP Tiwari, city magistrate of Rampur.

