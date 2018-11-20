Chilly power thrown at Arvind Kejriwal

national

The man was waiting outside the Chief Minister's office and attacked him when Kejriwal stepped out

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday attacked by a middle-aged man with chilly powder inside the Delhi Secretariat.

The man was waiting outside the Chief Minister's office and attacked him when Kejriwal stepped out, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told IANS. "Kejriwal's eyes were not affected in the attack as he was wearing spectacles."

However, a scuffle broke out and Kejriwal's spectacles broke, a witness told IANS.

The suspect was identified as Anil Kumar Sharma and was caught by police personnel. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a breach of security of the Chief Minister.

A person needs to go through a two-level security check to reach the Chief Minister's office.

