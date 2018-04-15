China aims at establishing Hainan free trade zone by 2035

An investment fund will be set up to support the Hainan's development of a free trade port



Xi Jinping

The China has aimed at making the free trade port system and operational mode of Hainan "more mature" by 2035. A free trade port system will be "basically established" in Hainan by 2025, according to the guidelines on supporting Hainan's efforts to deepen reform and opening up jointly released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State Council, as reported by the Xinhua news agency.

Further, an investment fund will be set up to support the Hainan's development of a free trade port. China's President Xi Jinping on Friday announced a decision by the CPC Central Committee to support building Hainan into a pilot free trade zone and further build it into a free trade port.

He further welcomed the investors to contribute to the development of the port. He made these statements at the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Hainan Province and the Hainan Special Economic Zone. Further various multinational companies have also been invited to set up their regional offices at Hainan. Hainan has been declared at the Special Economic Zone.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever