China is educating, not mistreating Muslims, says Chinese official

Reports of mass detentions of ethnic Uighurs and other ethnic Muslims in China's far western region have sparked a growing international outcry, prompting the US to consider sanctions against officials linked to allegations of human rights abuses

China is not mistreating Muslims in Xinjiang province but is putting some people through training courses to avoid extremism spreading, unlike Europe, which had failed to deal with the problem, a Chinese official said on Thursday.

Li Xiaojun, director for publicity at the Bureau of Human Rights Affairs of the State Council Information Office.

