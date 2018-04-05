China to retaliate against US tariff plans

The US government announced the tariff increase in response to complaints Beijing compels foreign companies to hand over technology to Chinese competitors in response to market access



Beijing's response comes hours after the US proposed putting extra taxes on 1,300 Chinese products. Pic/AFP

China's government has vowed to impose measures of the "same strength" in response to a US tariff hike in a dispute over technology policy. The Commerce Ministry criticised the US move against $50 billion of Chinese goods as a violation of global trade rules. The ministry said it would immediately file a challenge in the World Trade Organisation, but gave no details on how else it might respond.

The US government announced the tariff increase in response to complaints Beijing compels foreign companies to hand over technology to Chinese competitors in response to market access.

The mounting dispute has fuelled fears it might dampen global trade by prompting other governments to raise their own import barriers.

