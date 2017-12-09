China warns of possible terror attacks in Pakistan

The Embassy of China in Islamabad has warned Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be on alert for possible terror attacks on them

The Embassy of China in Islamabad has warned Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be on alert for possible terror attacks on them. Citing a statement by the embassy, South China Morning Post reported the consulate had been informed that terrorists were planning "a series of attacks soon" against Chinese. The Chinese have been asked to cooperate with Pakistani police and military and contact the embassy, if necessary.



Pic/AFP

