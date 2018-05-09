China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet ahead of Donald Trump summit

Shortly after the meeting was made public, Trump tweeted that he would speak to his "friend" Xi about North Korea yesterday. It was Kim's second visit to China since March, highlighting efforts by the Cold War-era allies to mend ties that have chilled.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met in China yesterday in an unannounced visit by the North Korean leader ahead of an expected summit with US President Donald Trump.

Ex-Chinese top official gets lifer for bribery

A former Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped for a top leadership post was sentenced to life for bribery, the latest senior cadre to fall in Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption crusade. Sun Zhengcai was found guilty of taking over 170 million yuan (Rs 179 crore) in bribes.

