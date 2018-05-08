Chinese police seize 46 kg heroin
On Tuesday, the Chinese police seized 46 kg of heroin while investigating a drug trafficking case.
Police in Wuzhou city said they had caught two suspected drug dealers after months of investigation, seizing the heroin hidden in wooden furniture, Xinhua news agency reported.
The maximum sentence in China for anyone convicted of selling or producing more than 50 grammes of heroin is the death penalty.
