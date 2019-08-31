Chinmayanand case: Delhi cops to bring law student's parents to national capital

national

The woman told the judges of the Supreme Court in an in-camera interaction that she did not want to go back to her hometown till she meets her parents

Chinmayanand. Pic/Twitter

Following the orders by Supreme Court, a Delhi Police team arrived at Shahjahanpur on Saturday to take the parents of a law student who was allegedly sexually harassed by a BJP leader, to meet her in the national capital.

A team of two sub-inspectors, including a lady officer, and four other policemen will be accompanying the post-graduate student's family to Delhi, PTI reported.

The woman, a student of a college here run by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand's ashram, was reported missing for six days after uploading a video on social media, alleging that "a senior leader of the sant community" was harassing her.

In her video, she did not name Chinmayanand, a former Union minister. But in a police complaint, her father accused the BJP leader of sexually harassing his daughter and allegedly blamed him for her disappearance.

The Supreme Court took notice of the matter on Thursday after a group of lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi about the case.

She was traced to Rajasthan on Friday and produced within hours before the Supreme Court where had told the judges in an in-camera interaction that she did not want to go back to her hometown till she meets her parents.

"The Delhi Police team which arrived here gave us a copy of the Supreme Court order before taking us with them to Delhi to meet our daughter," the father of the law student told PTI over phone. He also informed that the woman's two younger siblings too are on their way to Delhi.

She told the court that she will make a decision on her future course after meeting her parents. The woman told the judges that she had left Shahjahanpur with her three college mates "in order to protect herself".

The court said the woman will be Delhi for four days and the apex court registry will ensure her safe stay. It also asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure that the student's parents travel safely from Shahjahanpur to Delhi. The court will hear the matter again on Monday, reported PTI.

With inputs from PTI

