Chinmayanand case: Missing law student found in Rajasthan

The girl had gone missing on August 24 after appearing in a video accusing the BJP leader of sexual harassment

Chinmayanand. Pic/Twitter

The missing law student whose father alleged she was sexually harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand has been located in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Friday.

"In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," UP Police said on its official Twitter handle.

The woman, who studies law at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, was missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her and her parents. She said that he has “destroyed the lives of many others” and has done the same to her. She reportedly did not name Chinmayanand in the video but referred to "a senior leader of the sant community".

Earlier, the UP police had released a poster of the girl with her name, photograph, address and her father’s number. The poster also reportedly carried the numbers of the circle officer and inspector. The police act was criticized as the girl was a victim of sexual harassment.

The Supreme Court took cognisance on its own on Thursday over this case which would come up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna, PTI reported.

UP police earlier claimed the student was spotted at a Delhi hotel on Wednesday but had left the place before officials reached there. Chinmayanand, who faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, disputed the charge.

With inputs from PTI

