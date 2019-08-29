Don't want Unnao rerun: SC lawyers file plea over Chinmayanand case

national

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also said the incident appears to be a repetition of the Unnao case

Chinmayanand. Pic/Twitter

New Delhi:

A group of Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday filed a petition to CJI Ranjan Gogoi urging him to take suo moto cognisance of media reports that a student of SS Law College in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has gone missing from her college hostel.

Mentioning the matter before a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana, the lawyers said they did not want another Unnao case to happen. An FIR was registered on Tuesday after her parents filed a missing complaint alleging that former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand was responsible for her disappearance.



Priyanka Gandhi

On August 24, a video of the girl had gone viral in which she had alleged that a person from 'Sant Samaj' destroyed many lives of women including her's. Without naming anyone, she also alleged that the person had threatened to kill her and her parents.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also said the incident appears to be a repetition of the Unnao case. "In UP, if a woman complains against a BJP leader, then she is not guaranteed justice, even her own safety is not guaranteed," Priyanka tweeted. "Last year, the BJP government had withdrawn a rape case against Chinmayanand," she added.

NCW asks UP DGP to ensure speedy probe

The National Commission for Women has issued a notice to the UP police, asking it to expeditiously investigate the allegations of harassment levelled by a student against Chinmayanand before she went missing, and submit a report. The NCW also urged the UP Director General of Police to ensure the safety of the girl and her family.

