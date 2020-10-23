Chirag Paswan thanks Narendra Modi for his homage to Ram Vilas

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to late Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan at a Bihar rally on Friday, the latter's son Chirag Paswan said he become emotional and thanked him for the gesture.

"The Prime Minister comes to Bihar and pays respect to my father by calling him 'true friend'. His remark that he was there for him till his last breath made me emotional. It is natural as a son to feel good to see the love and respect Modi ji has for my father. I am thankful to the Prime Minister for this," Chirag tweeted.

During his Sasaram rally, Modi said that he had lost "two close friends" from Bihar while paying homage to Ram Vilas Paswan and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever