Chitkara University joins hands with IT Giant Virtusa to offer M-Tech in Computer Science & Engineering

Chandigarh, Punjab: The stellar rise of consumer applications on both web and mobile platforms is going to fuel the demand for full-stack developers across all markets. To bridge the demand and supply gap, Chitkara University has collaborated with global IT giant Virtusa to offer a unique program in full-stack web development.

Full Stack Developer profile has emerged as the most in-demand job in recent times. Companies across industries and sizes are looking for full-stack developers to develop web and mobile-based solutions. With more than 1.2 lakh jobs with competitive packages, the industry is on the lookout for skilled and talented full-stack developers like never before. To bridge the talent gap and keeping up with its commitment to offering industry-leading courses, Chitkara University has collaborated with Virtusa to offer a unique 2-year Unique M-Tech Program in Computer Science & Engineering with specialization in Full-Stack Web Development.

As per the industry experts, the rising scale of digitization and internet penetration has prompted companies to offer web and mobile-based solutions at an unprecedented scale. Full-stack developers are trained to spearhead the entire development (front-end and back-end) of products and applications, especially in product-based companies. Equipped to lead the entire project, Full-Stack developers thus save companies precious time and resources. In addition, the fact that they can work in small teams and offer end to end solution has catapulted their industry demand. As per the Industry reports, there has been a 20% growth in the demand for full-stack developers in 2018 v/s 2017, with companies shifting preferences to having multi-skilled professionals on-board. This M. Tech program has been specially designed to cater to the rising demand for full-stack developers by means of developing graduates who are skilled, competent and industry-ready.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University says, “The 2-year M-Tech Program in Computer Science & Engineering with specialization in Full-Stack Web development, offered in collaboration with Virtusa is an outcome of Chitkara University’s relentless focus on offering programs closely designed and delivered in conjunction with industry leaders. This ensures that the curriculum is dynamic and tailored to the constantly evolving industry trends, and students get exposure to the industry’s best practices during the course of their degree.”

Dr Murali Padmanabhan, Sr. VP Global Talent & OD at Virtusa, shared, “With the rising demand for full-stack developers, the industry cannot afford to not get involved and create a pipeline of skilled, competent, and industry-ready. This M. Tech program has been designed to ensure that the students get ample industry exposure during their 1-year internship and a chance to learn under the mentorship of our globally recognized engineers and leaders working on live projects. The students will learn about client handling, project management, prototyping, and testing in addition to honing their full-stack development skills”.

The unique program has been fashioned exclusively to optimize learning and industry exposure for our students. During the 2-year program, students will spend 1 year at the university grasping the nuts and bolts of full-stack web development and another year interning at Virtusa or other blue chip companies, thus applying what they have learned and getting exposed to industry’s best practices. The 1-year internship with Virtusa will give students a real-time exposure on client projects under tech-veterans at Virtusa.

Students will have an opportunity to specialize in IoT, Big Data, Blockchain, Python and Micro apps, all of which are high demand industry skills. With personalized mentoring and placement support after the program, the graduates will have job opportunities ranging from front end developer, App developer, Web developer, Back-End Developer, Software engineer, Full-stack developer to Mobile developer, to name a few.

About Virtusa: Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) is a global leader in IT consulting and outsourcing services with more than 50 offices across 19 countries. With annual revenue of $1bn+ and a staff count of 23,000+, Virtusa has emerged as the IT powerhouse. Virtusa serves fortune 2000 companies offering IT services across the entire IT lifecycle in industries like banking, insurance, communications, healthcare and life sciences amongst many other.

About Chitkara University: Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking university in North India. The University offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. University’s ranking laurels include getting featured in the Prestigious Times Higher Education Impact rankings 2020, 26th rank in the DataQuest’s ‘Top 100 T Schools in India-2020’ survey, and Chitkara Business School achieving 43rd rank in the BusinessWorld’s coveted ‘Top B-Schools – 2019’ survey, and 35th rank in the OUTLOOK I care B-School rankings 2020. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the finest students from across the nation but with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers.

