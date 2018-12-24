Chitrangada Singh is not too fussy with her fashion choices

bollywood-fashion

Chitrangada Singh believes in keeping her style game simple and organic and says that she is not too fussy with her fashion choices

Chitrangada Singh

Actress Chitrangada Singh believes in keeping her style game simple and organic and says that she is not too fussy with her fashion choices. "I'm not too fussy, and prefer to keep it simple and organic. That's more me and more of my style. As a celebrity, your dressing has to be an extension of you and your personality," Chitrangada told IANS over an e-mail when asked about staying stylish effortlessly.

"I'm not that brand conscious either and believe if you are comfortable in something, you should go with it," she added.

She also said that she is not a fashion conscious person.

"I wish I was. I don't pay too much attention to what I wear when I step out. As long as one looks good and feels good, you can carry off an outfit with ease.

"However, I am very particular about my hair! It's important to always have a good hair day," added the actress, who was present at the opening of new store of brand Tresmode recently.

The brand that believes in creating uber chic footwear and handbags launched their third store in Delhi-NCR in South Extension-II.

Talking about how the brand resonates with youth, Kapil Mahtani, Founder and CEO, said the collection is based on "youth mindset".

"Athleisure is the new trend and people are now dressing down than dressing up. The occasional dressing up has also changed and become more elegant and glamorous.

"The market is drifting to both ends of the spectrum and we are catering to both ends of the spectrum giving our customers their everyday shoes and shoes for special occasions," he said.

