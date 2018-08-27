Chitrangada Singh to make a biopic on disabled swimmer?

bollywood

Through Soorma, Chitrangada Singh brought the heartwarming story of hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team, Sandeep Singh. Now she is exploring a film based on the life of a disabled swimmer.

Chitrangada Singh, who turned producer with Soorma, is all set to back yet another inspiring story of a sports personality. Through Soorma, she brought the heartwarming story of a hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team, Sandeep Singh, who was accidentally hit by a gunshot in a train in 2006, on the big screen.

According to sources, Chitrangada, 41, is exploring a film based on the life of a disabled swimmer.

"She is intrigued by the story of disabled sports lady who has done so much for the country. She is a swimmer who hails from the South. We are in talks. Biopics do take time as you have to take permission and all" a source close to the development told PTI.

Talking about the trend of biopics, Chitrangada had earlier told PTI, "I am totally in favour of biopics. True stories must be told to the people. If you tell it well, it does work."

The Desi Boyz actress also added that there is a subconscious change in society in knowing the truth, which is translating into cinema. The audience wants to know the real story, this is the reason so many biopics are being made.

Chitraganda who was recently seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 opposite Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Soha Ali Khan, Deepak Tijori, Zakir Hussain and Kabir Bedi. Chitraganda donned the character of Suhani (Sanjay’s love interest) is being appreciated for her breathtaking appearance and her dancing skills as she essays a role of a dancer.

Her next release is "Bazaar" that features Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The film, directed by Gaurav Chawla, is about the world of stock markets and trading and Saif plays a street smart Gujarati businessman.

