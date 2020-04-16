Chitrangda Singh: Difficult for me to go to work if I'm not happy

Few other actors have left the kind of impression the way Chitrangda Singh made right with her debut in 2005 with the immensely rousing Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. And then she went on to do films like Desi Boyz, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Inkaar. And then came a time when she didn't sign any film for a long time. Fans and critics were waiting to see her on the celluloid but she wasn't as keen as she was expected to be.

And speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the same, she got candid about her reason for staying away from the limelight. She said, "I didn't want to only play the emancipated woman, one who is either a superwoman or a seductress. If I'm not happy, it is difficult for me to show up at work every day. I am in a good space right now and happy that I took the time." She will now be seen in Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan that will be produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

She also spoke about her experience of working with the filmmaker and said, "I love the way he portrays women in his films. We came close to working together once before, but it didn't work out." 2018 was the year when we saw a little more of her. She co-produced the Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma, and also starred in Baazaar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. And we hope to see her more often in the future too!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news